





Box office battle between Baby and Beauty not nearly as close as estimated The actuals for the weekend are in, and The Boss Baby was an even bigger box office boss than originally estimated, Box Office Mojo is reporting. The Alec Baldwin comedy–which got an “A-” CinemaScore–earned $50.1 million during its debut. But the real news from the final numbers came for Beauty and the Beast, which ended up being $5 million behind Baby despite estimates claiming otherwise. Still, no one should feel bad for the Disney megablockbuster. Its made $393 million to date, and will easily cross the $400 million by next weekend.

