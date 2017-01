Black Holes website now live The website for the short film Black Holes–which has been selected for the Sundance Film Institute–is now live and can be viewed here. Described as “Star Trek meets The Office,” the story “revolves around an astronaut overwhelmed by frivolous insecurities while preparing for the most important mission of his life: the conquest of Mars.” The producers are hoping it will serve as a pilot for a planned TV series.



