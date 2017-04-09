top-left
Newsby Dacey, April 9, 2017
Baby and Beauty smurf the Smurfs at box office

The good news continued at the box office for The Boss Baby and Beauty and the Beast, which were virtually neck-and-neck for the weekend, Box Office Mojo is reporting. Ultimately, The Boss Baby was the film that ended up on top with a take of $26 million, while Beauty was close behind with $25 million. The hits have made $89 million and $432 million to date, respectively. The same good fortune did befall on Smurfs: The Lost Village, which saw a franchise low with a take of $14 million against a $60 million budget (a surprisingly low Rotten Tomatoes score probably didn’t help it). The film is expected to make most of its money overseas. Final numbers are due tomorrow.

