





Baby and Beauty smurf the Smurfs at box office The good news continued at the box office for The Boss Baby and Beauty and the Beast, which were virtually neck-and-neck for the weekend, Box Office Mojo is reporting. Ultimately, The Boss Baby was the film that ended up on top with a take of $26 million, while Beauty was close behind with $25 million. The hits have made $89 million and $432 million to date, respectively. The same good fortune did befall on Smurfs: The Lost Village, which saw a franchise low with a take of $14 million against a $60 million budget (a surprisingly low Rotten Tomatoes score probably didn’t help it). The film is expected to make most of its money overseas. Final numbers are due tomorrow.

