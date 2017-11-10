26 animated feature films submitted for 2017 Oscar consideration
AMPAS announced today that twenty-six films have been submitted for consideration in the Best Animated Feature Film category for the 90th Academy Awards, but some still need to have their required Los Angeles qualifying run before being finalized. If sixteen or more films qualify, there will be five nominees up for the Oscar. For the first time, nominations voting in the Animated Feature Film category will be open to the entire eligible voting membership. Final nominations will be announced on Tuesday, January 23, 2018. The Oscars ceremony will be held on Sunday, March 4, 2018.
The Big Bad Fox & Other Tales
Birdboy: The Forgotten Children
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Captain Underpants The First Epic Movie
Cars 3
Cinderella the Cat
Coco
Despicable Me 3
The Emoji Movie
Ethel & Ernest
Ferdinand
The Girl Without Hands
In This Corner of the World
The Lego Batman Movie
The Lego Ninjago Movie
Loving Vincent
Mary and the Witch’s Flower
Moomins and the Winter Wonderland
My Entire High School Sinking into the Sea
Napping Princess
A Silent Voice
Smurfs: The Lost Village
The Star
Sword Art Online: The Movie – Ordinal Scale
Window Horses The Poetic Persian Epiphany of Rosie Ming