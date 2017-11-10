26 animated feature films submitted for 2017 Oscar consideration

AMPAS announced today that twenty-six films have been submitted for consideration in the Best Animated Feature Film category for the 90th Academy Awards, but some still need to have their required Los Angeles qualifying run before being finalized. If sixteen or more films qualify, there will be five nominees up for the Oscar. For the first time, nominations voting in the Animated Feature Film category will be open to the entire eligible voting membership. Final nominations will be announced on Tuesday, January 23, 2018. The Oscars ceremony will be held on Sunday, March 4, 2018.

The Big Bad Fox & Other Tales

Birdboy: The Forgotten Children

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Captain Underpants The First Epic Movie

Cars 3

Cinderella the Cat

Coco

Despicable Me 3

The Emoji Movie

Ethel & Ernest

Ferdinand

The Girl Without Hands

In This Corner of the World

The Lego Batman Movie

The Lego Ninjago Movie

Loving Vincent

Mary and the Witch’s Flower

Moomins and the Winter Wonderland

My Entire High School Sinking into the Sea

Napping Princess

A Silent Voice

Smurfs: The Lost Village

The Star

Sword Art Online: The Movie – Ordinal Scale

Window Horses The Poetic Persian Epiphany of Rosie Ming