





2017 Primetime Emmy Nominations announced The nominations for this year’s Primetime Emmys were announced today, with Elena of Avalor surprising in the Outstanding Animated Program category, and The Simpsons getting its usual share of nominations. The winners will be revealed on September 17th. All of the animated nominees are listed below: Outstanding Children’s Series: Star Wars Rebels (Disney XD) Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics: Duck the Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special (Disney Channel) Outstanding Animated Program (Short Form): Adventure Time! “Islands Part 4: Imaginary Resources” (Cartoon Network)

Disney Mickey Mouse “Split Decisions” (Disney Channel)

Marvel’s Rocket & Groot “Space Walk” (Dixney XD Online)

Steven Universe “Mr. Greg” (Cartoon Network)

Teen Titans Go! “Orangins” (Cartoon Network) Outstanding Vocal Performance: Dee Bradley Baker, American Dad! (TBS)

Kevin Kline, Bob’s Burgers (Fox)

Kristen Schaal, BoJack Horseman (Netflix)

Mo Collins, F Is For Family (Netflix)

Seth MacFarlane, Family Guy (Fox)

Nancy Cartwright, The Simpsons (Fox) Outstanding Animated Program: Arhcer “Archer Dreamland: No Good Deed” (FX)

Bob’s Burgers “Bob, Actually” (Fox)

Elena of Avalor “Elena And The Secret Of Avalor (Sofia The First)” (Disney Channel)

South Park “Member Berries” (Comedy Central)

The Simpsons “The Town” (Fox)

