Animated Views


Top Storyby Dacey, December 27, 2016
Star Wars icon Carrie Fisher passes away following heart attack

car12016 strikes another blow, as Carrie Fisher, the iconic Star Wars actress who won the hearts of millions as Princess Leia, has passed away, ComingSoon.Net is reporting. Fisher had a massive heart attack on an airline on Friday when on a book tour to promote her new autobiography. Fisher was obviously best known for Leia in Star Wars, even reprising her role as the character in the Robot Chicken Star Wars TV specials. In addition, Fisher also frequently guest starred on Family Guy as Peter’s grouchy and dirty-minded boss Angela. Fisher had completed work on Star Wars: Episode VIII earlier this year, and was, of course, seen in last year’s mega-blockbuster Star Wars: The Force Awakens. She was 60 years old.

