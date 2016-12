Sing opens

Illumination’s Sing opens today in 4,022 theatres according to Box Office Mojo. The critics are mostly happy with the film, giving it a 68% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Their consensus: “Sing delivers colorfully animated, cheerfully undemanding entertainment with a solid voice cast and a warm-hearted – albeit familiar – storyline that lives up to its title”. Box Office Prophets projects a $68 million five-day weekend haul.